Official Nothing Phone (2) press image shows new Glyph, colour options and more

It's been a big day for Nothing. Not only have we seen photos taken using the Nothing Phone (2) and a hands-on video hit the 'net, but we now have our first official full image - as shared by the Nothing Twitter account.

It shows the new handset in both black and white, plus the redesigned Glyph on the rear that, while still using white LEDs rather than coloured, has more segments so has a wider range of uses.

The picture was shared earlier today and, at the time of writing, had been retweeted over 1,200 times. It has also been liked almost 10,000 times.

A new era. Where iconic design meets premium performance. A product of meticulous engineering and obsessive attention to detail. Our proudest design story so far. Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/ckgmAXCawiJuly 4, 2023 See more

The tweet also highlights that the official launch will take place on Tuesday 11 July 2023 - the same day, coincidentally, as Amazon Prime Day. Maybe you'll be able to get a cracking deal on the Nothing Phone (1)?

Certainly, its successor continues much of the same design, with a similar flat edge and curved corners. We haven't seen the front yet, nor the handset actually turned on, but that's surely a matter of time. We suspect it'll come before the launch event, anyway.

Nothing hasn't been shy in releasing teases and details. Carl Pei earlier posted four photos taken using the phone (and beta software), while content creators who have also got their hands on the device followed suit.

Indeed, T3 will be posting our own picture samples ahead of the launch, we suspect, as we test the phone too.

As for the rest, well the Nothing Phone (2) will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was announced by Pei early doors. We're not 100 per cent on the rest of the specifications and features yet, but will let you know them as soon as possible.

One less positive snippet of news that was released recently is that the pricing for the Nothing Phone (2) could be almost double its predecessor. It is claimed (based on a leak from a French retail source) that the standard model could start at €729 in Europe. While that's not too bad in comparison with the other best phones of 2023, it's a bit of a leap generationally.

Still, based on everything we've seen so far, including the new official image, you could still get superb value for money.