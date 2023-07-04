How does the Nothing Phone (2) camera perform? These photos reveal all

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nothing boss Carl Pei has a habit of posting teases and details ahead of a product launch - he did so when at OnePlus too. So, it comes as no surprise that we've been treated to some glimpses of the Nothing Phone (2) and its features ahead of its official unveiling on 11 July.

The latest is a post shared on his official Twitter feed, which shows four photo examples taken using the new phone. Pei claims that the software wasn't final, so there might be a few tweaks to come here and there, but you couldn't get better verification of their validity, really.

The Phone (2) camera is turning out to be pretty good. Other brands use pro photographers or even pretend DSLR photos are shot on phones.To keep things real, I encourage everyone testing the Phone (2) to share unfiltered images right now.I'll go first. 📸 #NothingPhone2 pic.twitter.com/cEUQaFlkPqJuly 3, 2023 See more

We can't be entirely sure they haven't been post-processed but there's plenty of detail and the light performance both indoors and out seems decent.

Three of the pictures have been shot in profile, the other (shown above) landscape. Clearly Pei has an exciting, adventure-filled life.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Carl Pei) (Image credit: Carl Pei) (Image credit: Carl Pei)

In addition to posting pictures himself, the Nothing boss encouraged others to follow suit. That includes those testing the forthcoming handset Including content creator, SoldierKnowsBest.

He followed up Pei's post with his own tweet showing images allegedly taken using the Nothing Phone (2) at the Arizona Cardinals / New York Yankees baseball game.

Took some pics with the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) at the Cards/Yankee game yesterday. 😉 #NothingPhone2 pic.twitter.com/rgWHm5tbMxJuly 3, 2023 See more

Fellow influencer, Mark Linsangan, also shared his first photos take with the Nothing Phone (2). They give a great idea of the handset's colour reproduction.

Welp, @getpeid said so. Heres a few sample shots from the #NothingPhone2 #Phone2 https://t.co/tbu9G5bTd4 pic.twitter.com/wpfMAMsPxHJuly 3, 2023 See more

We don't have too long before we will also get our hands on Nothing's new device, considering the launch event is Tuesday next week (also the start of Amazon Prime Day, coincidentally). We should be able to bring you our final thoughts on its camera prowess soon after.

Other official details and leaked information we've heard in the past includes a collaboration with the Swedish House Mafia to make better use of the Glyph on the rear.

We've also learned that the handset will run on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and that it could be considerably pricier than its predecessor. A French retail leak suggests it will start at €729 in Europe. That's around £620 / $800 at today's exchange rate, and therefore almost double what the Nothing Phone (1) cost at launch.

Still, if it upgrades the features and components in just about every way and achieves its potential to be one of the best phones of 2023, that could turn out to be good value anyway.