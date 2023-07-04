How does the Nothing Phone (2) camera perform? These photos reveal all

Nothing boss Carl Pei posts photo samples taken with the new phone

Photo sample from a Nothing Phone (2)
(Image credit: Carl Pei)
published

Nothing boss Carl Pei has a habit of posting teases and details ahead of a product launch - he did so when at OnePlus too. So, it comes as no surprise that we've been treated to some glimpses of the Nothing Phone (2) and its features ahead of its official unveiling on 11 July.

The latest is a post shared on his official Twitter feed, which shows four photo examples taken using the new phone. Pei claims that the software wasn't final, so there might be a few tweaks to come here and there, but you couldn't get better verification of their validity, really.

We can't be entirely sure they haven't been post-processed but there's plenty of detail and the light performance both indoors and out seems decent.

Three of the pictures have been shot in profile, the other (shown above) landscape. Clearly Pei has an exciting, adventure-filled life.

Image 1 of 3
Photo sample taken on a Nothing Phone (2)
(Image credit: Carl Pei)

In addition to posting pictures himself, the Nothing boss encouraged others to follow suit. That includes those testing the forthcoming handset  Including content creator, SoldierKnowsBest.

He followed up Pei's post with his own tweet showing images allegedly taken using the Nothing Phone (2) at the Arizona Cardinals / New York Yankees baseball game.

Fellow influencer, Mark Linsangan, also shared his first photos take with the Nothing Phone (2). They give a great idea of the handset's colour reproduction.

We don't have too long before we will also get our hands on Nothing's new device, considering the launch event is Tuesday next week (also the start of Amazon Prime Day, coincidentally). We should be able to bring you our final thoughts on its camera prowess soon after.

Other official details and leaked information we've heard in the past includes a collaboration with the Swedish House Mafia to make better use of the Glyph on the rear.

We've also learned that the handset will run on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and that it could be considerably pricier than its predecessor. A French retail leak suggests it will start at €729 in Europe. That's around £620 / $800 at today's exchange rate, and therefore almost double what the Nothing Phone (1) cost at launch.

Still, if it upgrades the features and components in just about every way and achieves its potential to be one of the best phones of 2023, that could turn out to be good value anyway.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

