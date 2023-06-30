I love this Nothing Phone (2) and Swedish House Mafia collaboration

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Having netted T3's Brand of the Year award at the T3 Awards 2023, UK start-up Nothing is continuing its march of quirky and cool – and I think the Nothing Phone (2), which is set to launch on 11 July, literally sounds more appealing given this unexpected collaboration.

The Nothing Phone (2) will feature a Glyph composer, enabling users to programme the forthcoming phone's light-up 'Glyph' sections in sequence. But more exciting still is the ability to associate sounds, in particular a sound pack from Swedish House Mafia, which includes custom unique sounds. I am excited.

Now that's something you won't see in any other top Android phones, helping Nothing to further stand out from the pack – which I think is really important right now. And if you're a SHM fan then, well, the number of applicable tunes that spring to mind are near endless: See The Light; Moth To A Flame; Turn On The Lights again..; you get the picture.

Nothing x Swedish House Mafia@swedishousemfia have composed an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack for Phone (2), giving you a taste of what's coming up.With the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different… pic.twitter.com/ODbtj04AAmJune 26, 2023 See more

You can see an example of the Swedish House Mafia's Glyph sound pack running on Nothing Phone (2) using the Glyph composer live in the above embedded Tweet. It's a mesmerising display; I'm already thinking of all the fun ringtones and alarms I could create.

In a follow-up Tweet, Nothing also makes it clear that Glyph composer will be coming to the older Nothing Phone (1), so whether you have the original or intend to buy the second-gen phone, there'll be access for all. The two will clearly function differently, however, given the different arrangement of Glyph lights between the two devices. I think the new handset's layout looks great.

When it comes to the best phones of 2023, Nothing has certainly grabbed the attention of the general public. Not only will Nothing Phone (2) be arriving in the same markets as its predecessor, it will also launch Stateside, marking a bold move from the brand.

Interestingly, the Nothing Phone (2) launch date coincides with Amazon Prime Day 2023 also kicking off, which could be a potentially great opportunity to pick up some of Nothing's best earbuds, with the Nothing Ear (2) having netted T3's Best True Wireless Headphones gong in 2023. Talk about a marriage of sound and visuals made in house heaven, eh?