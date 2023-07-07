More official Nothing Phone (2) specs and images – plus where to get one first

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The launch of the Nothing Phone (2) looks set to be one of the most highly anticipated releases this year. Marking the second generation of the Nothing Phone range, the device should take things up a notch, offering a more premium Android phone than its predecessor.

Now, the brand have announced the very first places where users will be able to get their hands on one. A series of in-person retail drops – dubbed Nothing Drops – will give users access to exclusive bundles, as well as an early opportunity to purchase the device.

The events are set to take place between the 13th and 15th of July, at locations around the world. That kicks off at the Nothing retail store in Soho, London at 4pm. The full list of events is included below:

(Image credit: Nothing)

Attendees will be able to pick up the new handset, as well as the Nothing Ear (2), which launched a black colour variant earlier this week. Plus, a Limited Launch Edition box will be available on the day, including a 12+512GB version of the phone in the dark grey colour seen above, as well as a 45W fast charging power adapter and a Nothing Ear (stick).

The news isn't just about the retail drops though. Reading between the lines, they've also given us a host of new information about the device. For starters, that Dark Grey colour is new. The Nothing Phone (1) was available in White or Black, with the rest of their line sporting similar monochrome options. This marks the first Nothing device to split away from that.

We've also got a first look at the front edge of the device. It doesn't give away too much, though the bezels do look exceptionally slim. We'll have to wait to see the device head-on to ascertain whether that's just a trick of the camera, though.

We also know at least one of the storage options for the handset – 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's unclear where that sits in the range. If I had to wager a guess, I'd say it's likely to be on the higher end, with a lower storage variant sitting below it.

There's also no word on pricing. For that, we'll have to hang tight for the launch event, which is taking place on the 11th of July.