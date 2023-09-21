Nothing Phones just got a Mercury Prize-winning upgrade for Glyph Composer

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best Android phones one of the most interesting models of 2023 is no doubt the Nothing Phone (2) – which I awarded a full 5-star review for how well it delivers the basics, while adding a dash of fun with features such as Glyph Composer (which allows you to create your own ringtones; follow the link for more info).

Now the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) have just received a Mercury Prize-winning update in the form of a new Sampha sound pack for Glyph Composer. The award-winning UK star, who won the Mercury Prize in 2017, has provided his take on sounds for the compose-your-own creator in Nothing's two phone models.

New flow.We recently collaborated with Mercury Prize-winning singer and producer @sampha to develop a specially curated Sound Pack for the Glyph Composer.Download the latest version via the Play Store to dive in.Full film coming soon.Learn more: https://t.co/UEVZLKU740 pic.twitter.com/pnvDxsNjo8September 21, 2023 See more

You can see the official Twitter/X post from Nothing above, which includes a promotional video complete with precisely what to expect from this new Sampha addition. No vocal snippets, though, it's all beeps, glitches and pads to utilise in your own takes – I've already gone down a rabbit hole in testing it all out.

It's not the first time Nothing has collaborated with well-regarded artists: previously Swedish House Mafia (also a Mercury Prize-nominated act – is there a theme developing here?) provided their own Glyph Composer pack, which is currently available on the Nothing phone line-up.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)

If you possess a Nothing Phone (2) it's easy to access: swipe down from top of screen to open the settings shade; press-and-hold the Glyphs shortcut; select Composer from the list of options; then you can pick between the different packs (Dan, Brrr, 606, Weevil, Modem, Swedish House Mafia, and Sampha).

If the new Sampha pack isn't showing, simply go to Google Play Store and update Glyph Composer. You'll see the new pack appear top left corner, and there's even pre-loaded Sampha clip in the Library for you to use if you don't want to make your own.

It's been fun watching Nothing push the boundaries with its products – the company was awarded Brand of the Year at the T3 Awards 2023 – from the Nothing Ear (2) and incoming CMF sub-brand, to the ongoing software upgrades for the Phone (1) and Phone (2) products showing dedication to the existing line-up. Sampha is just the latest addition to that ever-expanding bow.