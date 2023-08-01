Nothing Phone users can now get a top music upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Last month, the Nothing Phone (2) was unveiled. The device marked the second generation of the brands' Android phone offerings, and was met with fanfare from technology lovers.

It makes use of a similar design DNA to the original Nothing Phone (1). The iconic Glyph lighting is present and correct, with a redesigned layout that adds more LED zones. That decision appears to have been made – at least in part – to enable the Glyph Composer.

That's a new feature which allows users to get creative with their ringtones. A sequencer app maps different sounds to different lights on the Glyph. Users can record their own unique ringtones, and assign them to different apps. The combination of sound and light allows users to recognise where their notifications are coming from, even if they can't see the screen.

Now, a sound pack from legendary musicians, Swedish House Mafia, has been released. That was teased before the phone launched, and is now available for users in the app.

The act has been linked with Nothing for a while. They were among the first investors in the brand back in 2020. Now, their iconic sonic footprint can be enjoyed by users on their own devices.

The new sound pack consists of five custom-built sounds, designed by the Grammy-award nominated artist. Each pad corresponds to a different light and sound combination, which users can play with. Once you've found something that works for you, hit record and play in a 10-second sequence. You can then assign that to a preferred contact, letting you know when they get in touch.

It's a neat upgrade. In general, the Glyph Composer is a fun method of personalising your device. Throw in packs from top artists like Swedish House Mafia, and it becomes an opportunity to inject your own personality into it with artists you love.

If you want to get access to the pack, you can right now. You'll need a Nothing Phone – while it will work with the Phone (1), it's better on Phone (2). Once you have that, just head to the Play Store and update the Glyph Composer app to get the latest features.