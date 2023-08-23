Nothing Phone (1) users are getting a massive free software upgrade next week

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the focus of popular Android phone manufacturer, Nothing, has been on their latest release, it's not the only device which is making headlines. The Nothing Phone (2) was unveiled a little over a month ago, and earned rave reviews across the industry.

Now, though, it's the original Nothing Phone (1) which is getting a boost. Users of that device are about to get a fantastic free software upgrade, which should bring a host of great new features to the handset.

That's the Nothing OS 2.0 software which launched alongside the Phone (2). The new operating system brought a host of new features to the device, which will soon be usable by owners of the older handset.

The software has been in beta testing on Phone (1) since the beginning of August. However, as confirmed by the brand on Twitter, the public release is coming next week. They weren't specific with a date, though it's likely that the update will be phased over a couple of days anyway.

So, what can Phone (1) users expect from Nothing OS 2.0? Well, there are a couple of key things which changed. Mainly, that includes things like lock screen customisation and new widgets. It should offer a lot more functionality for those devices.

It also includes the Glyph Composer. That was one of the most popular features of the new software, allowing users to sequence their own ringtones with built in flashes from the Glyph lighting. That should allow users to create a tailormade light and sound ringtone for different contacts and apps, allowing them to always know who is getting in touch, without having to check the notification.

We've also seen some camera improvements made in subsequent upgrades to the system. That includes a general clarity upgrade when using the 50MP setting, and upgrades for low light shots and Portrait mode.

Video quality was also improved. Image stabilisation and contrast were given a boost there, to hopefully make your footage look much better, straight from the sensor. It's not clear if these upgrades will also be available on the Phone (1), or if the improved sensor on the new model is key.

Regardless, it's a fantastic upgrade for users. The Nothing OS 2.0 software is a big step up from the original, and should make for a much more pleasing user experience.