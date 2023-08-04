Nothing Phone (2) users just got a great free camera upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to Android phones, there are a lot of options on the market. Arguably the coolest is the recently released Nothing Phone (2).

That marks the second handset released by the quirky tech brand founded by former OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei. The Phone (2) offers a more premium spec sheet than the original Nothing Phone (1), with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Now, users who have the device can get a pretty substantial upgrade. Nothing OS 2.0.2 has just dropped, and it contains a comprehensive suite of upgrades for the device.

The biggest change comes to the camera. Users will enjoy enhanced image clarity when using the 50MP setting. Image stabilisation and contrast are also improved when recording video.

There's also a suite of improvements for some of the other photography modes. Photo quality in low light settings has been improved, as has the contrast and the Bokeh in Portrait mode. Faces are also clearer when capturing Portrait shots.

Elsewhere, there are a handful of changes which should make day-to-day life with the phone easier. For example, a new feature has been added which will shut down apps if the device reaches its temperature limit. That should make it easier to keep the device working optimally.

The haptic feedback strength has also been reworked. That should make it more usable when typing. It ties in with improvements made to the screen, where the panels responsiveness has been improved.

There are also some improvements to the stability of the system overall. And last, but by no means least, it also packs in the July security patch from Google. That means users can enjoy the most up to date security, to ensure they're as safe as possible when using their handset.

Getting the update is really easy, too. Just head to Settings > System > System update where the option should be available. It's likely being rolled out gradually though, so don't panic if you don't have access straight away.

It's a brilliant upgrade. While software revisions are commonplace, one as feature filled as this is still a big deal. The full suite of changes to the camera alone could make the Phone (2) feel like a different device altogether.