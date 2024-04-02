Nothing Phone (3) teaser appears online, rumoured price and specs follow

Quick Summary Rumours have emerged about a new Android phone from fan favourites, Nothing. The Nothing Phone (3) is said to pack in a new Qualcomm processor for improved performance.

Over the last few years, the market for Android phones has exploded with options. Whether that comes in the form of advancing technology or all new brands and models, the wealth of options has made the buying decision tougher than ever.

No brand exemplifies that more than Nothing. Their wealth of models like the Nothing Phone (2) and even the more midrange Nothing Phone (2a) are packed with top tech at more reasonable price points than many competitors.

Now, rumours are circulating about the possible release of their next flagship – the Nothing Phone (3). That comes after the brand posted a series of teasers on their Twitter profile.

The main video shows a frog leaping over a black beetle. Given that the black beetle was the mascot for the Nothing Ear (2), we reasonably expected that the frog symbolised the Nothing Ear (3).

However, others have suggested that the information could be indicative of a new phone instead. It's not quite clear why, though – Nothing do have a tendency to use different animals in their marketing, but the beetle seems to make an obvious link to their wireless earbud range.

However, the rumours have led to some specs coming out of the woodwork. According to unnamed industry sources close to the company, the new handset will pack in a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

That's the latest Qualcomm release, offering a slightly pared down version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Crucially, it's also a little cheaper, allowing manufacturers to create lower cost devices without compromising on specs quite as much.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, is the device likely to hit the market soon? Well, it certainly seems so. While I still believe the trailer in question relates to a pair of earbuds, it's not out of the realms of possibility to expect a new flagship handset in the near future.

For now, though, we'll just have to keep an eye out for further details.