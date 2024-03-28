Nothing Ear (3) could be coming soon, according to official teaser

Quick Summary A teaser video shared on the Nothing Twitter page suggests that the Nothing Ear (2) could be set for replacement soon. The video shows a frog jumping over a black beetle – which was used as the mascot for the Ear (2).

Every once in a while, a product comes along which really upsets the apple cart. This could be a model which punches above its weight, offering greater value-for-money than others in the space.

That's exactly what happened with the Nothing Ear (2). We test a whole range of wireless earbuds here at T3, but these £129 buds bagged a five-star review when we tested them. Why? Well, simply put, they're really good. Top sound quality is paired with a great app and superb comfort.

Now, they look set to be replaced by the Nothing Ear (3). That's according to a teaser video posted on the Nothing Twitter page. The 14 second video follows a yellow frog as it leaps over a black beetle.

Nothing have a habit of linking each release to an animal. When the Ear (2) was launched, the black beetle was the animal used in conjunction. Therefore, seeing the frog leap over the beetle would appear to suggest a successor to that model.

That's an exciting prospect. As mentioned, I'm a really big fan of the Ear (2). They offered a truly sublime experience for a price tag which defied belief.

Sonically, they're simply fantastic, with beautiful sound quality. There's a real excitement to audio streamed on these earbuds, which is just brilliantly pleasing to listen to.

They're also fantastically comfortable. The buds are lightweight, with a simple design which sits neatly in the ear. You'll be able to utilise the full extent of the battery life without feeling uncomfortable.

So, what could be changed this time out? The jury is still out on that one. In terms of hardware, we might see a larger driver, or a bigger battery for longer listening times.

There's also a very good chance of some software upgrades. Those are much easier to implement, and can often have as big of an impact.

For now, then, we'll just have to wait and see what happens when this device gets announced.