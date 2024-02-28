Nothing Phone (2a) was at MWC 2024 after all – colour options confirmed?

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (2a) has finally been showcased at a private event in Barcelona. The design is the same as we've seen in recent leaks, while the colour options on offer may also have been confirmed.

While Nothing may not have any kind of booth presence at Mobile World Congress 2024, that hasn't stopped it from trying to steal the limelight from those that have. The tech trade show sees many top brands attend to launch and showcase their latest and greatest products.

Earlier this week, Nothing showed off the Nothing Phone (2a) design with an AR unboxing of the device. That saw the device lifted from a billboard advert and dropped on the ground, with the handset spilling out of the box.

Now, at a private event in Barcelona, the brand have showcased the handset for the first time. The design matches up nicely with the previous rumours and, of course, the newer AR leak.

That is said to be a 6.7-inch display – larger than the Nothing Phone (1) – with a new design on the rear. There, a centrally mounted dual-camera array is surrounded by a three-section Glyph lighting array. The lower half of the panel sees a ribbon cable-esque design which snakes down the rear of the handset.

Colour options may also have been confirmed. Black and white variants we're seen at the event, confirmed that the brand are sticking with black on this handset and not the grey seen on the Nothing Phone (2).

Elsewhere, the new phone is set to be the first to depart from Nothing using Qualcomm chips, with a MediaTek Dimesity 7200 Pro powering things. That's said to pair with up to 20GB of RAM, for what stands to be a pretty powerful handset.

It's also expected to be relatively affordable. Leaks have placed the price anywhere between €349 and €399 – around £300 - £340 when directly converted. That could make this a really great value option for those looking to pick up an Android phone, without breaking the bank.

Whatever happens, we'll know more soon. The handset is being launched on the 5th of March 2024, so we have less than a week to wait.