Nothing Phone (1) users just got an exciting free upgrade

The Nothing Phone (1) is a truly remarkable looking thing. Kitted out with a transparent backplate which shows off its internal hardware, the Nothing Phone gives off a real pseudo-industrial vibe. It's arguably one of the best cheap phones on the market today – even the top spec model gives you change from £500.

Glyph, the Nothing Phone's backplate-lighting system, can deliver notifications silently and intelligently. Users can elect different lighting patterns to signify who is trying to contact them, or on which app.

It's no slouch in the camera-department either, with a front-facing 16MP Sony sensor and dual 50MP sensors on the back.

And now, thanks to Nothing's latest software update, users are getting a substantial boost to that camera performance.

Nothing OS 1.1.4 focuses almost exclusively on the camera, bringing a range of updates to improve the quality of your images.

For starters, the colour calibration of the ultrawide sensor has been improved. This should match up more closely with the wide-angle lens, making the whole experience more seamless as you go from one sensor to the other.

Motion-detection has also got an upgrade, meaning less blurry shots and better tracking when shooting a moving object.

Colour accuracy has been improved for low-light conditions, as well. This is perfect for night-time shooters, where images will now appear more true-to-life.

And lastly, portraits on the front camera are getting an upgrade. Selfie-lovers rejoice: images taken on the front-facing sensor will now be sharper, with a more accurate brightness profile than previously available.

Outside of the camera, Nothing OS 1.1.4 will feature an auto-adjustable brightness feature, to help squash overheating issues. Battery consumption for the Always-On Display has also been optimised, which should enable better battery life. And the Nothing Phone will also support LHDC sound technology for a leading wireless audio experience.