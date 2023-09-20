Nothing Phone (1) and Ear (2) get up to 30% off in this great pre-Prime Day 2 deal

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (or Prime Day 2, as we like to call it) is heading our way in October, but there are plenty of great bargains to be had in the build up.

Take this amazing deal on the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (2) earbuds: Amazon UK has slashed up to 30% off the price of the brand's first Android handset, and is offering its latest in-ear headphones with 16% off.

It means you can get the great handset with a massive £150 off right now – with the model with 12GB of RAM now just £349. It's usually £500.

All the offers are available for a "limited time" so you'll need to be quick to take advantage.

Nothing Phone (1) Black with 12GB RAM: was £499 , now £349 at Amazon

The Nothing Phone (1) is a great Android handset that has recently been updated to the second-generation version of the brand's operating system. That means it's capable of even more things than it was at launch.

Nothing Ear (2) Black: was £129 , now £109 at Amazon

The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds have been improved over the first generation with a new audio design and the ability to create your own sound profile.

Nothing Ear (2) White: was £129 , now £109 at Amazon

As with the black version, the white Nothing Ear (2) buds have had numerous enhancements and are capable of Hi-Res Audio playback. They feature active noise cancellation, too.

Why buy the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (2)?

While the Nothing Phone (1) has been superceded this year, the original launch from the fresh, new brand is still an impressive device.

It sports the famed Nothing Glyph on the rear which alerts you to notifications through LED lighting, while the Android phone itself has a build quality that belies its affordable price (even more so with this deal).

What's more, Nothing has regularly pushed updates to the handset, including the recent release of Nothing OS 2.0 which introduced a whole swathe of new features.

As for the Nothing Ear (2) true wireless earbuds, they're a more recent release and come with some great capabilities that earned them five-stars in our T3 review.

The active noise cancellation is "brilliant", as is the app they hook up with. It provides the ability to set your own sound profile to get the best audio possible that's suited to you personally.

Both devices are well worth checking out, therefore, especially with this limited time deal on the table.