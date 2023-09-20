Nothing Phone (1) and Ear (2) get up to 30% off in this great pre-Prime Day 2 deal

Save up to £150 on these great Nothing products

Nothing Phone (1) and Ear (2) deal
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
published

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (or Prime Day 2, as we like to call it) is heading our way in October, but there are plenty of great bargains to  be had in the build up.

Take this amazing deal on the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (2) earbuds: Amazon UK has slashed up to 30% off the price of the brand's first Android handset, and is offering its latest in-ear headphones with 16% off.

It means you can get the great handset with a massive £150 off right now – with the model with 12GB of RAM now just £349. It's usually £500.

All the offers are available for a "limited time" so you'll need to be quick to take advantage.

Nothing Phone (1) Black with 12GB RAM: was £499

Nothing Phone (1) Black with 12GB RAM: was £499, now £349 at Amazon
The Nothing Phone (1) is a great Android handset that has recently been updated to the second-generation version of the brand's operating system. That means it's capable of even more things than it was at launch.


Nothing Ear (2) Black: was £129

Nothing Ear (2) Black: was £129, now £109 at Amazon
The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds have been improved over the first generation with a new audio design and the ability to create your own sound profile.


Nothing Ear (2) White: was £129

Nothing Ear (2) White: was £129, now £109 at Amazon
As with the black version, the white Nothing Ear (2) buds have had numerous enhancements and are capable of Hi-Res Audio playback. They feature active noise cancellation, too.

View Deal

Why buy the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (2)?

While the Nothing Phone (1) has been superceded this year, the original launch from the fresh, new brand is still an impressive device.

It sports the famed Nothing Glyph on the rear which alerts you to notifications through LED lighting, while the Android phone itself has a build quality that belies its affordable price (even more so with this deal).

What's more, Nothing has regularly pushed updates to the handset, including the recent release of Nothing OS 2.0 which introduced a whole swathe of new features.

As for the Nothing Ear (2) true wireless earbuds, they're a more recent release and come with some great capabilities that earned them five-stars in our T3 review.

The active noise cancellation is "brilliant", as is the app they hook up with. It provides the ability to set your own sound profile to get the best audio possible that's suited to you personally.

Both devices are well worth checking out, therefore, especially with this limited time deal on the table.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

