Nocs debuts NS600 Crush earphones

Headphone manufacturer Nocs has unveiled its latest premium earphones crafted from sandblasted aluminium and Kevlar

The sleek looking headphones are aimed at professional audiophiles, travelling DJs and those who don't fancy lugging around a big pair of over-ear 'cans.

Nocs NS600 Crush: Features

The NS600 Crush features Dual Dynamic technology that packs in two drivers per earphone and creates a tweeter/woofer set up with a 20 Hz - 20kHz range. The strong bass is boosted by noise-isolating silicon sleeves fitted to the earphones.

The 1.2m cord is covered with a Kevlar braiding and features a mic that can be used to make and recieve phone calls - if you've got an Apple device that is.

Throw in a one year replacement warranty, plus the fact they'll be available online (www.Nocs.se) by the end of the week and you've got a smart pair of earphones that are well worth checking out.

The NS600 Crush is out in October for Euro 149.95 with UK pricing to follow.