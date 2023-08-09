No need to run, blast calories quickly with this three-move bodyweight workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Running may be one of the best workouts when it comes to burning calories and trying to lose weight, but not everyone enjoys it. Luckily, there are other alternatives, like this three-move workout that’ll only take you 15 minutes. Even better? It's a bodyweight-only workout. So just grab your best workout shoes, an exercise mat and let's go!

This workout is what’s known as a ‘AMRAP' workout, which stands for ‘as many rounds as possible’. It’s where you try and complete as many series of the workout as possible for a set time. It’s popular within CrossFit and is a high intensity workout, so you can burn a lot of calories within a short period of time, as well as build muscle endurance.

You may only have three exercises to do but, trust us, you’re going to burn a lot of calories. We’ll be honest though, they aren’t the most popular bodyweight exercises but, just remember, at least you’re not running. Plus, if you want a short workout, it usually means you have to put double the work in. Try and aim for as many rounds of these three exercises as you can within your 15 minute time frame, but do take breaks where necessary. Here’s your workout:

10 burpees

10 mountain climbers

10 air squats

Remember, you don't have to do this workout non-stop for 15 minutes, go in with a bit of a game plan. For example, you could take a 15 second break after you've done one round before going again, or an even longer one if you need to. If you want to track how many calories you burn during your workouts, as well as your heart and oxygen rate, you should definitely invest in one of the best fitness trackers. If you enjoyed this bodyweight workout, we also have this beginner bodyweight CrossFit workout, which will also take your 15 minutes.