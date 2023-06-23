Build muscle all over with this 10 minute beginner CrossFit workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

CrossFit is cool, but it can also be quite intimidating to us average beings who do the occasional home or gym workout. But it doesn’t have to be, especially when there’s beginner-friendly CrossFit workouts like this one, that you can do straight from the comfort of your home. Plus, it requires no fancy home gym equipment, just yourself, some determination and supportive workout shoes.

According to the National Library of Medicine: "CrossFit exercises increase VO2max, strength, endurance, and improves the body composition (lean muscle mass)." If you enjoy High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), then you may very well like CrossFit too, as it also focuses on periods of high intense training. But unlike HIIT, CrossFit focuses more on strength and resistance training.

A post shared by CROSSFIT WORKOUTS // WOD (@wodslibrary) A photo posted by on

This workout is great because it consists of bodyweight exercises that you'll definitely be familiar with (although we're not promising you're going to love what they are). You'll do five exercises for 10 reps each, rest for a minute, then repeat them again. You're going to do this five times. Just remember, CrossFit is designed to push you, so breathe and give it your all! Here's what you've got to do:

10 squat jumps

10 push ups

10 sit ups

10 mountain climbers

10 burpees

We hope you really enjoyed that and it was something a little different and out of your comfort zone. If you're feeling ready to take things to the next level then you should definitely give this dumbbell CrossFit workout a go. It's still aimed at the beginner, but is great for building some upper body strength. If you've already fallen in love with the training style, then you could even treat yourself to pair of CrossFit training shoes.