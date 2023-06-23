Build muscle all over with this 10 minute beginner CrossFit workout

CrossFit is cool, but it can also be quite intimidating to us average beings who do the occasional home or gym workout. But it doesn’t have to be, especially when there’s beginner-friendly CrossFit workouts like this one, that you can do straight from the comfort of your home. Plus, it requires no fancy home gym equipment, just yourself, some determination and supportive workout shoes.
According to the National Library of Medicine: "CrossFit exercises increase VO2max, strength, endurance, and improves the body composition (lean muscle mass)." If you enjoy High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), then you may very well like CrossFit too, as it also focuses on periods of high intense training. But unlike HIIT, CrossFit focuses more on strength and resistance training.
This workout is great because it consists of bodyweight exercises that you'll definitely be familiar with (although we're not promising you're going to love what they are). You'll do five exercises for 10 reps each, rest for a minute, then repeat them again. You're going to do this five times. Just remember, CrossFit is designed to push you, so breathe and give it your all! Here's what you've got to do:
- 10 squat jumps
- 10 push ups
- 10 sit ups
- 10 mountain climbers
- 10 burpees
We hope you really enjoyed that and it was something a little different and out of your comfort zone. If you're feeling ready to take things to the next level then you should definitely give this dumbbell CrossFit workout a go. It's still aimed at the beginner, but is great for building some upper body strength. If you've already fallen in love with the training style, then you could even treat yourself to pair of CrossFit training shoes.