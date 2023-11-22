Nintendo Switch is only £229 in epic ASDA Black Friday deal – yes, ASDA!

You'll be tapping your cash-filled jeans with Joy-Con, thanks to ASDA's lowest-ever Nintendo Switch price

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
Whilst I was writing up The 5 Best Console Deals Actually Worth Buying This Black Friday feature I fell upon the lowest-price Nintendo Switch deal that I've ever seen... at the major supermarket chain ASDA. Yep, ASDA!

It's a deal so good that you'll be tapping your cash-filled jeans with Joy-Con, no doubt, as this undercuts the best deals out there – unless your heart is fixed on the level-up Switch OLED (which is also available with Mario Kart 8 for under £300).

Nintendo Switch: was £279.99

Nintendo Switch: was £279.99, now £229 at ASDA

Sometimes the best Black Friday deals come from the most unexpected of places. If you're thinking of doing a food shop then why not add a Nintendo Switch at this bargain basement price too? ASDA will have you waving those Joy-Cons with joy and slapping your own behind, ASDA style, given this mega discount.

Now, while you may see the deal saying it's "sold out", I was able to register for an account and add the £229 Switch deal to my basket no problems. Home delivery does add an additional delivery levy to an order, but if you're in no rush and don't mind waiting then this can be for as little as £1.50 – and you can ensure you select a time when you'll be in at home too, which is handy.

As a long-time Switch owner (I actually have two, as a Switch OLED lives under my TV too!) I have to say this console has brought me so much fun over the years. With incredible first-party games such as the recent Mario Bros Wonder, there's never a lack of top-quality titles to buy. Zelda: Breath of the Wild had me hooked, too. That's two 5-star classics – and there are plenty more besides!

While there's rumour of a Switch 2 incoming, I don't think that matters right now given the quality crop of games still available to play. Especially if you don't own a Nintendo Switch already are are looking to bag one at a bargain price as per this ASDA deal. I also love that the "customers also bought", erm, a full-size cucumber to accompany their console. That's quite the combo! 

Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

