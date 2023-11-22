Nintendo Switch is only £229 in epic ASDA Black Friday deal – yes, ASDA!

Whilst I was writing up The 5 Best Console Deals Actually Worth Buying This Black Friday feature I fell upon the lowest-price Nintendo Switch deal that I've ever seen... at the major supermarket chain ASDA. Yep, ASDA!

It's a deal so good that you'll be tapping your cash-filled jeans with Joy-Con, no doubt, as this undercuts the best deals out there – unless your heart is fixed on the level-up Switch OLED (which is also available with Mario Kart 8 for under £300).

Nintendo Switch: was £279.99 , now £229 at ASDA Sometimes the best Black Friday deals come from the most unexpected of places. If you're thinking of doing a food shop then why not add a Nintendo Switch at this bargain basement price too? ASDA will have you waving those Joy-Cons with joy and slapping your own behind, ASDA style, given this mega discount.

Now, while you may see the deal saying it's "sold out", I was able to register for an account and add the £229 Switch deal to my basket no problems. Home delivery does add an additional delivery levy to an order, but if you're in no rush and don't mind waiting then this can be for as little as £1.50 – and you can ensure you select a time when you'll be in at home too, which is handy.

As a long-time Switch owner (I actually have two, as a Switch OLED lives under my TV too!) I have to say this console has brought me so much fun over the years. With incredible first-party games such as the recent Mario Bros Wonder, there's never a lack of top-quality titles to buy. Zelda: Breath of the Wild had me hooked, too. That's two 5-star classics – and there are plenty more besides!

While there's rumour of a Switch 2 incoming, I don't think that matters right now given the quality crop of games still available to play. Especially if you don't own a Nintendo Switch already are are looking to bag one at a bargain price as per this ASDA deal. I also love that the "customers also bought", erm, a full-size cucumber to accompany their console. That's quite the combo!