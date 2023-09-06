Nintendo confirms new Switch models, just not the ones we expected

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been heavily rumoured for a while that Nintendo could soon announce a new version of the Nintendo Switch – and so it has. In fact, the Japanese gaming giant has announced several.

However, don't expect any of the new models to be more powerful or more capable. There's no sign of a Nintendo Switch 2 yet.

Instead, Nintendo has unveiled some special edition Nintendo Switch Lite models and a couple of bundles for the main Switch – all of which scheduled for release in October.

According to the firm (via VGC), there will be two new Nintendo Switch Lite variants based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition in turquoise and Isabelle's Aloha Edition in coral. Each has an Animal Crossing print on the rear, along with a leaf design on the front to distinguish them from standard models.

You also get a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons included with each. The overall price is $199.99 in the States, with the coral version exclusive to Target and the turquoise model being sold only in Walmart. We're still awaiting UK pricing details.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo)

They'll be available from 6 October in the US, 20 October in the UK.

Also released at the same time will be a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle which includes a digital copy of the game, a Nintendo Switch, and three-months worth of Nintendo Switch Online.

Europe gets an exclusive Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle, which comes with that specific motion game pre-installed on a red and blue Switch, plus three-months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Clearly Nintendo hopes to reinvigorate interest in its Switch variants ahead of the holiday season, most likely with one eye on clearing stock before its next hardware release is announced.

In that case, we think you can expect official news on a Nintendo Switch 2 or an altogether different console to come around spring time next year. It could then be fully unveiled come the summer of 2024 – at least, that's what we've heard on the grapevine.