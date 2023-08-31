There could be a new Nintendo Switch coming out today

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While handheld gaming consoles are all the rage right now, there's only one device which can be applauded for bringing the format back into the mainstream. The Nintendo Switch has proven insanely popular, offering a portable solutions for a host of retro and modern titles.

Now, rumours have emerged about a potential new model – and it could launch later today! The news comes from French outlet, Dealabs. They enjoy a pretty strong reputation when it comes to tech leaks, which gives an added degree of credence to the rumours.

But don't get your hopes up for this being the Nintendo Switch 2. Sadly, it doesn't look like we're getting quite that big of an upgrade this time out. Instead, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is getting a new colour variant based on the timeless Super Mario franchise.

According to the report, the device will sport Mario's iconic red hue for the joy-con's and parts of the centre console. The launch is likely intended to coincide with the Super Mario Bros. Wonder title, which is set to be the highlight of Nintendo Direct later on today.

There aren't expected to be any other changes to the specification, though. That does mean that the device isn't likely to command too much of a price hike over standard models, though. The report suggests a price of €350 in European markets.

While there is no concrete information about when the device will be available, the report does suggest it will be here before October. That means there's only around four weeks at most until we can get hands on with one.

Personally, I'm a big fan of this. Okay, a newer, shinier device with boosted specs would have been cool, but I'm sure that's coming at some point. Instead, we're getting a little visual refresh to tie in with a hotly anticipated new title. It's a great opportunity for Mario fans and those who haven't pulled the trigger on a Switch yet to get in on the act.