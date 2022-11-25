Nike Vaporfly 2 running shoes are less than half-price on Black Friday!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Runners, don't miss out on this deal! One of the best running shoes on the planet, the Nike Vaporlfy NEXT% 2, is on offer at Nike for Black Friday. Currently, it's 40% off, which in itself would be a good enough deal to buy the shoes immediately. HOWEVER! For Black Friday, you can get an extra 25% off the already discounted price by signing up for a Nike membership, which is entirely free, bringing the price down to an all-time low of £101.23. That's crazy. Go and buy it now.

This is a running shoe deal you simply can't miss, even if you aren't 100% sure you need the Vaporfly 2. It's one of the best Nike running shoes; you must have it in your rotation. It's blisteringly fast and extremely lightweight, and despite being a racing shoe, it's super comfortable to wear, too. Seriously, go and buy it – you won't regret it. It's cheaper than the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%.

(opens in new tab) Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2: Was £224.05 , now £101.23 at Nike (opens in new tab)

Featuring the lightweight ZoomX foam, the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is a running shoe most runners want to own. It's extremely fast, and since it's World Athletics-approved, you can use it in any race you wish to. Now selling for an unbelievably low price. Please note: you need a free Nike Membership to use the 'GOBIG22' code at the checkout to access the discounted price.

The Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 are running shoes that unlock your full potential. The ZoomX foam feels soft underfoot, and the full-length carbon plate provides plenty of propulsion at the toe-off point. These shoes will make you go faster because they don't hold you back; you won't lose as much energy on landing, and toe-off will require less effort, too. Running in the Vaporfly NEXT% 2 can make your energy management more efficient; this can give users of the shoes a competitive edge.

