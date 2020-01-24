New Seiko 5 Sports 'Red Special' watch is a must-buy for Queen fans

Seiko has partnered with Brain May to produce a limited edition version of its Seiko 5 Sports watch inspired by the Queen guitarist’s instrument.

Limited to 9,000 pieces worldwide, the watch features a flash (ah-aaaaaah!) red dial with a gentle gradient effect between the eight and 11 o’clock markers, designed to mimic the shape of May’s two-tone guitar, also known as the 'Red Special'.

The guitar was hand-built by May and his father in the early 1960s, using wood salvaged from a 100-year-old fireplace, and has accompanied the Queen member for much of his career.

Aside from a dial borrowing its design from May’s guitar, the Seiko 5 Red Special also features a nylon strap designed to match that of the guitar, and is presented in a miniature guitar flight case.

The watch itself is fundamentally the same as the rest of the broad Seiko 5 range, introduced in the summer of 2019 and see as a replacement to the popular SKX.

(Image credit: Seiko)

The Seiko 5 Sports is powered by a self-winding mechanical movement which can be viewed through the display case back (which also includes May’s signature), is water-resistant to 100 metres (Under Pressure), has recessed crown at the four o’clock position, and a unidirectional rotating dive bezel.

The Caliber 4R36 movement has optional self-winding, 24 jewels, and a power reserve of 41 hours.

As for why Seiko was chosen to produce a Red Special watch? Good question. May has been attached to the brand for 40 years, and wears a Seiko Prospex diver’s watch pretty much all the time.

The Seiko 5 Sports Red Edition is available now and priced at £500 (approve $550).

