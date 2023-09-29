New MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon pays tribute to the Harvest Moon

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve been keeping up with Omega and Swatch’s collaboration, you’ll have noticed that there’s another new special edition of the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon. Announced on 27th September 2023, MoonSwatch has unveiled its latest special edition timepiece that pays homage to the Harvest Moon.

The MoonSwatch brand has had a big year. Throughout 2023, each month and under each full moon, MoonSwatch has released a limited edition watch. The past couple months have been greeted with the relaunch of the rare Mission to Neptune for August and a special version of the Mission to Moonshine Gold complete with Swiss lantern design for July.

For September, the newest addition of the MoonSwatch is the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon. As shown on the Swatch Instagram page , the post had close-up images of the new watch, with the caption reading: “This Mission to the Moon has a seconds hand made of OMEGA’s Moonshine Gold featuring a barley grain pattern as a homage to the Harvest Moon and secret signature that glows in the dark.”

Taking a look at the new watch, it still has most of the same design and features as the other special editions. The new MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon has a 42mm ceramic black and grey case, like its predecessors, and its case back has moon and space imagery decorating it. The watch is powered by a quartz movement and features three chronographs on a matte black dial. The timepiece is completed with a black velcro strap.

What makes this month’s special edition of the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon stand out is its new hand pattern. To celebrate the Harvest Moon (which should be visible tonight on the 29th September 2023), the watch hand has a subtle barley grain pattern. When you look closely at the hand, you can see the fine interwoven stitched detailing that’s made from OMEGA’s Moonshine Gold 18K yellow gold alloy.

Compared to the strawberry moon and Swiss lanterns patterns that were released earlier this year, this new MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon watch is much more subtle. As someone who’s been keeping track of the special editions, I think this watch will appeal to collectors and those who are new to the brand. The hand is simple and understated, so if you don’t want an elaborately detailed watch, the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon is a great piece to buy and you still get to be involved in the new restock and release.

Personally, I love the fun wacky designs that MoonSwatch introduces each month. As a tribute to the Harvest Moon, the new MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon is a perfect celebration of that, but I’m definitely looking forward to the next drop to see what new design MoonSwatch has in store. The next full moon is on the 28th October which is the ‘Hunter’s Moon’ so I’m excited to see what hand design MoonSwatch has in mind for it.

Whether you love or hate MoonSwatch, it’s very easy to get swept up into the excitement! The new MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon is available to buy at select Swatch stores.