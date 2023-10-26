New G-Shock Mudman takes inspiration from a rare iguana and may be equally illusive

Casio G-Shock GW-9500KJ-3JR
Casio recently unveiled an all-new G-Shock Mudman range with a "completely redesigned" look. Coming in Rescue Orange, Military Green and Tactical Black, it looks as good as it is tough.

Now there's another model to add to the mix, and this one is even more green – in more ways that one.

Built in collaboration with environmental group Earthwatch, the G-Shock GW-9500KJ-3JR has been crafted around the colours and style of the endangered Hirobi Fiji iguana. And the watch may turn out to be almost as rare as there are signs that it may never make its way out of Japan.

That's a huge shame as not only is it a stunning entry into the Master of G series, but it carries a great message too.

The rear is engraved with the "Love The Sea And The Earth" badge, while the slogan of Earthwatch – "Change the World, Yourself" – can be found on the band. This is joined by the Earthwatch logo.

The watch's construction is made from renewable biomass plastic, and even the packaging is crafted from recycled paper.

Plus, as with other timepieces in the new Mudman range, it sports Tough Solar charging technology to ensure you never have to change the battery.

Operability is the same as other G-Shock Mudman models too. The GW-9500KJ has the same dual-later LCD face, which shows a digital compass on the top layer, so users can still see time and measurements underneath.

It is slimmer than previous Mudman watches – trimmed by 3.4mm in comparison with the GW-9300. And, it includes sensors for atmospheric pressure, height and temperature.

There's 200-metres water resistance, as with most other G-Shocks, plus the brand's trademark shock proofing.

Sadly, at present, it doesn't look like it'll make its way out of Japan in any significant fashion, although G-Central notes that you may see limited stock appearing in flagship stores elsewhere.

It will be available in November priced at 59,400 yen, which equates to around £326 at today's exchange rate. That's just a touch less than the models that are available in the UK.

