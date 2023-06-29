New G-Shock Mudman has been completely redesigned, but still undeniably G-Shock

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Casio has announced a refresh of its G-Shock Mudman range of watches, with the new GW-9500 models being "completely redesigned" to compete amongst the best outdoor watches around.

Available in three colours - Rescue Orange, Military Green and Tactical Black - the 2023 Mudman comes with an all-new carbon integrated shock-proof structure. This allows it to survive extreme conditions and environments - the brand claims that it will be unfazed by sand, mud, grit and dirt.

Made with bio resins, the case, bezel and band also reduce impacts. The physical buttons and sensors are protected by stainless-steel absorbers yet also protected against the elements.

Also redesigned for the new model is the dual layer LCD, which now shows a digital compass on the top layer of the face, while time and measurements can still be seen clearly underneath. There is a special illumination button in the six o'clock position that enables easy illumination of the display.

(Image credit: Casio)

Other design tweaks include a slimmer profile to before, which is to make it less likely to catch onto anything during extreme sports or experiences. The new GW-9500 is 3.4mm slimmer than the GW-9300, it is claimed.

Also available on the watch are a barometer, altimeter, and thermometer. These give you accurate readings on atmospheric pressure, height and temperature, respectively. You get automatic time updates too, thanks to radio wave reception built in.

The Mudman watches are water resistant to 200-metres (like pretty much every G-Shock), although there are no real smart features - unlike the G-Shock GBD-H2000 or GSW-H1000 sports watches.

Instead, you get solid build and devices designed for adventuring, whether than be mountain biking in remote woodland or training for the next Tough Mudder.

(Image credit: Casio)

You might also happen to like the chunky look enough to wear the GW-9500 on an everyday basis. It's certainly a showcase timepiece and talking point.

The G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman will be available in the coming weeks, with the Tactical Black version costing £329 in the UK, while the Rescue Orange and Military Green models priced at £349 apiece.

We're currently awaiting US pricing, but suspect it won't be far off the above.