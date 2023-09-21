New Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is lighter, thinner and more family-friendly

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has just launched the latest generation of the Fire HD 10 Kids tablets and the new Echo Pop Kids. In addition to expanding its kids offerings, Amazon has also announced major upgrades to the Amazon Kids+ app for better entertainment and more exciting educational experiences.

During Amazon’s product announcement event that happened on 20th September, Amazon announced many new devices, including an all-new Echo Show 8 , the Amazon Echo Hub and upgrades on its Echo Frames and Fire TV Sticks . For kids and all the family, Amazon unveiled its new Amazon Kids devices that are thinner, lighter and more family-friendly than before.

The next generation of the popular Fire Kids tablets include the Fire HD 10 Kids for children aged three to seven, and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for children aged six to 12. Rated as the best tablet for children, the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablets are dubbed by Amazon as its “best Kids tablets yet” which is exciting, considering we gave the 2021 generation five stars in our Fire HD 10 Kids 2021 review .

Both tablets are lighter, measure at 10.1-inches and have an 1080p full HD display. With up to 13 hours of battery life and at 25% faster than its previous generation, these new tablets are super speedy and fun to use. They’re also equipped with robust parental controls and filters that adjust the content they watch or play with as they age, so the tablet can be used for several years as they grow up.

The new Fire HD 10 Kids and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro both come with 12 months of Amazon Kids+ included (which has since had major upgrades which we’ll get to below). The durable cases are available in multiple colours and Amazon also has a Disney bundle for the Fire HD 10 Kids so they can choose a custom-designed Disney Princess or Mickey Mouse case. Both tablets are available to pre-order now for £199.99.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

The next and entirely new addition to the Amazon Kids line-up is the new Echo Pop Kids. The Echo Pop speaker was launched earlier this year , and now this petite and affordable speaker has been given a kids-friendly design and features. Available in a Marvel Avengers or Disney Princess design, the Echo Pop Kids comes with six months of Amazon Kids+ which delivers award-winning content, audiobooks and themed facts, jokes and greetings from the Avengers or Disney Princesses.

As the Echo Pop Kids is kid-friendly, so are the Alexa themes, features and responses. As of writing, the Echo Pop Kids will only be available in the US initially, and will cost $49.99. You can pre-order it now and it’s expected to arrive next month.

Alongside these new kids tablets and speakers, Amazon has upgraded its Amazon Kids+ app and subscription. For kids who ask Alexa countless questions, Amazon has introduced Explore with Alexa, a more fun, helpful and interactive way for kids to have full conversations with Alexa. This includes fun facts, trivia questions and exclusive content. Amazon is also adding more content to Amazon Kids+ like games, music and shows.