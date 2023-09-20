Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max refreshed with faster Wi-Fi and more

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As previously rumoured, Amazon has announced a couple of new Fire TV Stick streamers during its devices launch event in the US.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is being updated with Wi-Fi 6 for more stable, faster connectivity. It also gets a bump in processing, so is claimed to be 30% faster than the previous generation.

Perhaps the biggest refresh is with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which replaces the 2021 model with double the storage space (16GB), a new 2.0 GHz processor, and Wi-Fi 6E for the range's fastest wireless internet connection yet.

This should enable smoother 4K HDR video streaming with Dolby Atmos audio without needing an Ethernet hook up.

You will need a compatible router, of course, but if you do, you'll likely see videos start almost instantly with no pre-buffering. And, the lack of latency should allow Amazon to serve other streamed content more effectively, such as Amazon Luna cloud gaming.

Also available on the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the new Fire TV Ambient Experience.

This allows the streaming device to show artwork in a similar way to Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series sets. It can either show art or information on a TV through just an Alexa command or two.

By the end of the year, customers in the US will also be able to use generative AI to create their own customised art to display. It will be a free update when it arrives.

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is available to pre-order today for $49.99 in the States, £59.99 in the UK. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can also be pre-ordered, priced at $59.99 / £69.99. Both feature a slightly rounder design and we're still waiting for UK details.

Amazon has also announced an all-new Fire TV product, the Fire TV Soundbar which includes Fire TV support inside a 24-inch speaker system that can be wallmounted.

That's available now for $119.99 in the US, but is yet to be announced for the UK market.