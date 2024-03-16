Nanoleaf announces up to 30% off smart lights in huge sitewide sale

Nanoleaf has been dropping some impressive launches recently, with many people discussing the smart lighting brand within the industry. Ranging from a smart lamp collaboration with Umbra to its first-ever outdoor smart lights, there's been lots to get excited about.

After introducing yet another launch on Thursday, the Ultra Black Mini Triangles Expansion Pack, Nanoleaf has also announced a series of Easter special offers that will run over the weekend (15th-18th March). The sale includes up to 30% off some of the brand’s most popular lighting ranges, including Canvas, Shapes, Elements, Lines, Essentials and 4D.

Keep reading to find out which products are in the sale, and how you can access them. Remember, it began yesterday so be quick if you have something particualr in mind.

View Nanoleaf's entire Easter sale

As mentioned, there are a variety of products that will be included in this weekend;s sale, ranging from 20-30% off. The sale began yesterday and will continue through until Monday. Check some of them out below:

20% off

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit - 15 pack

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Starter Kit - 9 pack

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Like Hexagons Starter Kit - 13 panels

Nanoleaf Essentials Light Strip Starter Kit - 2 metre

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart GU10 bulb

30% off

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit - 17 pack

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Starter Kit - 15 pack

Nanoleaf Shapes Black Hexagons Starter Kit - 9 pack