Nanoleaf launches two wonderfully wacky smart lamps in partnership with Umbra

QUICK SUMMARY Nanoleaf has announced an exciting partnership with Umbra, launching their Smart Lamp Collection. It includes the Cono Portable Lamp and Cup Lamp, both of which feature full-spectrum RGBW light and advanced Matter technology. There's currently a launch offer running from 12th-18th March, reducing both lamps by 10%.

When it comes to smart lighting, there's an endless amount of weird and wonderful products out there. Ranging from customisable light strips to smart light curtains, there's a choice for everyone, especially if you enjoy using lighting to create ambience in your home.

One brand that's known for its creative smart lighting range is Nanoleaf, first established in 2012. Contributing to this sphere even further, Nanoleaf has announced an exciting partnership with Umbra, a leading design company known for its modern home décor solutions.

Together, the two bands have created their Smart Lamp Collection, which includes the Cono Portable Lamp and Cup Lamp. Both lamps feature full-spectrum RGBW light and advanced smart technology built on the Matter platform.

Cono Portable Lamp

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

The Cono Portable Lamp is a portable lighting solution with a five-hour battery life, and its playful design allows you to direct light wherever you need it. It can be positioned upright, on its side, or even upside down.

With full-spectrum RGBW lighting options and smart customisable settings, the Cono Portable Lamp provides over 16 million rich colour choices and lighting Scenes to adapt your space for any mood or occasion.

The Cono Portable Lamp is available in two colours, Grey and Sierra (orange), and has an RRP of £110 / €110.

Cup Lamp

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

The Cup Lamp incorporates a USB charging port and unique cup base, providing both functional lighting and organisational appeal. It's a perfect fit for limited desk space, and like the Cono Portable Lamp, features advanced smart technology built on the Thread and Matter platform.

Users are able to turn on and off, control brightness, group lights by home and by room, create or download Scenes, or control all of the lights in a room together.

The Cup Lamp is only available in black and has an RRP of £150 / €150.

There's currently a launch offer running from 12th-18th March, reducing both lamps by 10%. Check out the discounts on Nanoleaf's website.