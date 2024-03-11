Govee launches customisable DIY lighting strip, the Neon Rope Light 2

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has today launched its latest product, the Neon Rope Light 2. As an improved version of the previous generation, it's now designed to provide effortless lighting personalisation. It's available in black or white in order to cater to different home decor styles, and is priced at £79.99 ($69.99) for the 3-metre option and £99.99 ($99.99) for the 5-metre option.

Govee has been revolutionising the smart lighting experience since 2017, manufacturing some of the best smart lights on the market at an affordable price point. From gaming setups to outdoor lighting, Govee's products help users transform everyday moments into a unique lighting experience, and we're huge fans here at T3.

As of today, Govee has launched its latest product, the Neon Rope Light 2. As an improved version of the previous generation, it's now designed to provide effortless personalisation thanks so its AI lighting bot feature, allowing users to access unique lighting setups and take full creative control.

(Image credit: Govee)

The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 has a new and improved design, with upgraded bend clips and a simplified installation process. The new bend clips can be easily shaped and the softer rope material offers 14% increased flexibility compared to its predecessor. The rope is also 14% lighter, further enhancing the convenience of installation.

This new generation has also seen the introduction of a new Shape Mapping function in the Govee Home app. By simply using the camera to capture the light on the wall, the system is able to automatically recognise the light shape and allow the users to adjust through the Govee Home app.

The new AI lighting bot feature can analyse its user input via text, voice and image data, therefore generating light effects throughout massive data training. This technology adapts and responds to different scenarios, providing dynamic and responsive lighting effects. Users can also access over 64 different lighting effects in total.

The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 is fully integrated with the Govee Home app and Matter-compatible ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can conveniently adjust settings, change colours and create schedules through simple taps or voice commands.

(Image credit: Govee)

The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 is available in black or white in order to cater to different home decor styles.

It's available to buy now on Govee's website, priced at £79.99 ($69.99) for the 3-metre option and £99.99 ($99.99) for the 5-metre option.