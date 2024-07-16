My favourite Arlo security camera drops to its lowest price in the Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale is here, and as T3’s resident smart home expert, I’ve been searching far and wide for the best Prime Day deals on smart home devices.

There are plenty of security cameras on offer in this year’s sale, and my favourite security camera – the Arlo Pro 5 – has been given a generous discount which drops it down to its lowest ever price in the Prime Day sale.

View the Arlo Pro 5 Prime Day deal

Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale now!

Originally priced at £219.99, the Arlo Pro 5 is now £129.99, saving you £90 on this premium and reliable smart security camera. In our Arlo Pro 5 review , our reviewer commented that it’s “one of the best security cameras on the market” that not only delivers crystal clear images but it also leaves you sage in the knowledge that you’ll be protected through its alerts and reactions.

To view the Arlo Pro 5 deal, click the link above to head over to the Amazon Prime Day sale, or keep reading to find out why it’s my favourite security camera to recommend.

Arlo Pro 5: was £219.99 , now £129.99 at Amazon

Save £90 on the Arlo Pro 5 in the Prime Day deals. The Arlo Pro 5 has 2K video, HD resolution and colour night vision, so you can see absolutely everything happening outside your home, whether you’re there or not. It’s a brilliant outdoor camera that powerfully protects your property and alerts you to any issues. Available in black or white colourways and comes with a free trial of the Arlo Secure subscription plan.

The most important feature of a security camera is visibility, and the Arlo Pro 5 has impressive 2K video and advanced colour night vision, making it over 100x better than the human eye. For even better visibility, the Arlo Pro 5 has 160° wide angle viewing and spotlight illumination up to five metres, so you can watch your visitors and disrupt any intruders, especially when used alongside its siren.

The Arlo Pro 5 is a wireless outdoor camera which offers up to eight months of battery life with its rechargeable battery pack. The battery life and many other security features can be viewed on the Arlo Secure app which allows you to customise activity zones, check in on your home while you’re away and save videos. A free trial of the Arlo Secure app comes with your purchase.

This deal is on the 1-Camera option of the Arlo Pro 5 but Amazon has also discounted other Arlo sets. Right now, the Arlo Pro 5 2-Camera set is better than half price and costs only £199.99 and its 4-Camera set has been cut from £690 to £349.99.