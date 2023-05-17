Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch date confirmed – and it's coming soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to foldable phones, few have the iconic status of the Motorola Razr. Back in the noughties, the Razr was the device to have, finding its way into boardrooms and catwalks alike.

Times have changed, though, and the modern foldable market is saturated with strong options. Devices like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have raised the bar, with large cover screens and strong performance.

Motorola looks set to respond accordingly, with the new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. That handset is said to have the largest cover display on any flip phone, spanning the length and breadth of the cover panel.

Now, the launch date for the new Razr range has been announced – and it's soon. According to a tweet (opens in new tab) from the Motorola account, the new devices will be unveiled on the 1st of June. There's no confirmation that this device is what's on offer, but it would be unusual for so many leaks to emerge without substance.

Similarly, there's no confirmation that this is set to be the only device on offer. We've previously heard about the existence of a Motorola Razr Lite, though this is fiercely disputed among different sources.

There's also good news for fans in the USA, as this looks set for release there too. The tweet from the main Motorola account was shared by the Motorola US account with three eyes emojis – which in Twitter-speak is as good as a confirmation.

I'm really excited for this release. Arguably the most important point for a device with such fashion-focused credentials, the renders look absolutely stunning. If the handset can perform as well as it looks, Motorola could have a real gem on their hands.

There's no word on pricing yet, either, but expect those – and potentially other – details to emerge in the run up to the event itself.