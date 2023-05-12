Leaked Motorola Razr 40 Ultra images show off a stylish foldable phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The wonderful world of foldable phones has had a busy few days. At the Google I/O event on Wednesday, we saw the unveiling of the Google Pixel Fold. Plus, news of the Honor Magic Vs coming to the UK market has emerged this week.

Those look like two brilliant handsets, but there's no denying that they're also expensive. Such is the way with book-style foldable devices – they represent the absolute flagship of phone technology, but they carry a price tag to match.

For those of us who want to get in on the foldable game without breaking the bank, flip phones are a great option. There are loads of great options at the moment, with handsets like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offering solid features for a respectable price.

One flip phone that has a great mix of specs and heritage is the Motorola Razr – and now we can see their new handsets in brilliant detail, thanks to a wide array of leaked renders. Those come from respected leaker, Evan Blass, who shared renders of the last Razr range too.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The renders show off the massive cover screen on the new handset, which looks set to be the biggest on any flip phone. It extends right across the available space on the cover, with a dual camera cut-outs in the top corner.

There also appears to be a minimal crease on the screen when unfolded. Obviously these are only renders, so it's not guaranteed to be a great representation, but after the improvements made by Oppo, we're expecting other manufacturers to up their game in that area.

Personally, I love the look of these phones. I remember having one of the original Razr handsets back in the day, and these are a fantastic recreation of those iconic devices, with a host of modern updates.

I'm especially happy to see a couple of more vibrant hues on offer here. The black is a safe choice. Arguably, so is the blue, but that pink is brilliantly loud. It's also a nice homage to the older generations of Razr, where the bright pink was such a popular choice.

While there is no official launch date for the Razr, rumours suggest it could launch in June. Keep your eyes peeled for more details in the coming weeks and months, then.