Motorola Razr 2023 could have a smaller cover screen – but there's a catch

The Motorola Razr is a true icon in the flip phone sphere. In the mid-noughties, the Razr was the handset of choice, collaborating with celebrities and fashion houses alike.

Today, the Razr is back and as good as ever, making some of the best foldable phones on the market. Modern flip phones are popping up everywhere, though, with strong competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Motorola can't afford to sit back, then.

We've recently heard a slew of rumours about the new Razr, including leaks showing off a larger cover display. But new renders have leaked which show the complete opposite, regressing back to a tiny screen beside the camera notch.

These renders, shared by renowned leaker, OnLeaks (opens in new tab), apparently show a model called the Motorola Razr Lite. This will join the full-fat 2023 Motorola Razr, which is being called the Razr Pro.

The images are based on a prototype model, and show a device sporting a metal chassis and slim bezels. A hole-punch cut-out at the top of the unfolded screen gives users a front-facing camera, while two rear-facing sensors adorn the back. No other specs are confirmed at this point.

I think this has potential. If the Razr Lite can be marketed at a lower price point, it could offer intrigued consumers a viable option, sacrificing a few premium specs in the process. The price, naturally, will be crucial here. Oppo's Find N2 Flip retails in the UK at £849, and features a larger cover display than the one shown here.

But if the Razr Lite can undercut that? Things could get very interesting. Personally, while a big cover display is a nice addition, I could live without it. I like the idea of a foldable phone for the added portability, and being able to get into that market without spending a small fortune would be seriously appealing.

While no official launch date has been confirmed, rumours suggest it could be unveiled around the start of June. Expect to see more details leaked before then, too.