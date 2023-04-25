The Motorola Razr is getting a huge cover screen upgrade, confirms executive

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The fight for best foldable phone has become a lot more competitive recently. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains relatively unchallenged in the book-style foldable stakes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has had much more work to do.

Popular alternatives like the Motorola Razr and the Oppo Find N2 Flip have offered new specs and lower price points, making the Samsung a harder sell. One of the main points of consideration is the cover display. Both the Oppo and the Motorola push the envelope in this regard, where the Samsung is left with comparatively tiny offering.

Now, the next generation Motorola Razr is set to offer a massive cover display – which could be the biggest cover display on any flip phone. A Weibo (opens in new tab) post shared by an executive at Lenovo – Motorola's parent company – seems to somewhat cryptically allude to a 3.5-inch cover display on the new device.

The post describes a 3.5-inch display as a "big screen watershed", which seems to be referring to the original iPhone. Attached is an image with a basic render of a closed Motorola Razr handset, with 3.X shown as the measurement for the cover display. I'm not sure we need Sherlock for this one.

That would make it the biggest cover display on any flip phone right now. Even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – which is rumoured to offer a large suite of upgrades, including a bigger cover display – is only expected to sport a 3.4-inch cover screen.

Is that extra 0.1-inch of screen real estate going to make the difference? No, of course not. Instead, the integration of apps on the cover display is likely to be the more crucial aspect. Currently, no-one has quite nailed that, with cover displays offering limited utility.

There's no confirmed release date for the Motorola Razr, but this announcement suggests that it could be coming relatively soon. There's also rumour of two models being released. This, it sounds like, is the more premium model, while a Motorola Razr Lite has been spotted with a small cover display.