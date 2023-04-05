MoonSwatch ‘Mission to Moonshine Gold’ returns 6th April: where to buy one

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Swatch has announced that the limited ‘Mission to Moonshine Gold’ edition of the MoonSwatch (opens in new tab) will be available to buy again on 6th April.

The watch, which cannot be bought online, will be sold in 12 cities this Thursday. The date has been chosen to coincide with a full moon, something Swatch said would happen when the first batch of Moonshine Gold watches landed earlier in March.

The Moonshine Gold edition (opens in new tab) of the Swatch MoonSwatch is identical to the Mission to The Moon version, apart from how the second hand is made from Omega’s Moonshine Gold, an 18K yellow gold alloy. The watch also comes in a different box, pictured below, and is being made in fewer quantities than other members of the MoonSwatch family.

(Image credit: Swatch)

The regular versions of MoonSwatch are still hard to buy, with Swatch stores regularly sold out of almost every model and online purchasing unavailable.

Unfortunately, many examples from the first Moonshine drop headed straight for eBay and other marketplaces, where they commanded a massive premium over the £250 retail price. It is difficult to see this situation not repeating itself on 6th April, where school holidays and evening store opening times will surely conspire to create another dose of MoonSwatch pandemonium.

If you’re feeling brave, the Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch will be available in Selfridges at the Trafford Centre in Manchester from 6pm on 6th April. The second wave of watches will also be available internationally at locations across the US, Europe and Asia. Here is where the watch will be sold this Thursday:

Swatch, Selfridges, Trafford Centre, Manchester, UK: 18:00 BST

KaDeWe Berlin, Germany: 20:30 CET

Galeria Canalejas Madrid, Spain: 20:30 CET

Swatch Store Times Square New York, USA: 19:00 EST

Swatch Store Main Square Macau: 18:00 CST

Swatch Store Rue du Marché Geneva, Switzerland: 18:00 CET

Swatch Store Via Del Corso Rome, Italy: 20:00 CET

Swatch Store Yokohama Vivre Yokohama, Japan: 18:00 JST

Swatch Store Pitt Street Sydney, Australia: 19:00 AEDT

Swatch Store Toronto Eaton Centre Toronto, Canada: 19:00 EDT

Swatch Store Plaza Satélite Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico: 19:00 CST

Swatch Store IFC mall Seoul, South Korea: 19:00 KST

