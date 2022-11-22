Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals 2022: the best deals on headsets and games

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday Meta Oculus Quest 2 deals are finally here, and if you've been hoping to score an Oculus Quest 2 cheap you're time has finally come. Along with an incredible deal on the Meta Quest 2 Special Edition (opens in new tab) that includes Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber FREE, there's plenty of discounts and deals on headsets and games to be found.

The Meta Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), which we gave a resounding 4 out of 5 stars, offers an incredible experience for those looking to step into virtual reality gaming for the first time. It's also one of the best choices for newcomers to VR, as it does not require a beefy gaming PC to use it to its fullest extent.

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset alone starts at $349.99, and goes up from there depending on the storage capacity and bundle you go with. Thankfully, we are seeing some good Meta Oculus Quest 2 deals show up and with Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) plentiful, there's some great savings to be had.

That includes discounts on headsets, Oculus Quest games, controllers, and other accessories. So check out the links below to see where you should be able to find Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals this year.

Best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Deals

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Special Edition: was $469 , now $349.99 (opens in new tab) The Meta Quest 2 Special Edition is by far the best Black Friday Meta Oculus Quest 2 deal available, offering the base headset along with two games – Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber – absolutely free for just $349.99. This one's going fast, so jump on it ASAP if you're hoping to score a cheap Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal today.

Best Meta Quest Game Black Friday Deals

Meta is running its Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale early by offering a ton of great deals on VR games – Including some pretty sick titles like Resident Evil 4 VR and SUPERHOT VR.

You'll find some of the best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals on games below, but you can head to their VR Games shop (opens in new tab) to check out all they have to offer.

More Meta Oculus Quest Black Friday Deals

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Deals: FAQ

Is the Meta Quest 2 worth it? While a tough question to answer since it's all subjective, some would say it definitely is given the fact that it's the cheapest VR headset that still offers a premium experience. The Meta Quest 2 is only $399 to start normally ($349 on sale during Black Friday), and is one of the only VR headsets to not require a gaming PC to use to it's fullest. Our verdict – the Meta Quest 2 is 100% worth it especially right now thanks to Black Friday deals.

