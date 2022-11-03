PlayStation VR Black Friday deals 2022: where to score some Sony savings

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PlayStation VR Black Friday deals are already available if you know where to look, offering some decent savings on headsets, game bundles, and even accessories.

With the news that the PSVR 2 (opens in new tab) is set to release globally next February (opens in new tab), this holiday season should be the perfect opportunity to snag Sony's first PSVR headset on sale cheap. Yet, while we don't have specifics on what deals are expected to show up you can already find some decent Black Friday deals at certain retailers.

The PlayStation VR headset, which can start at $299.99 and go up depending on the model and bundle you select, is one of the more budget-friendly methods of getting into the world of virtual reality gaming. Thankfully, it goes perfect with the PS5 (opens in new tab) and is plug and play ready right out of the box.

So if you're after Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) on Sony's virtual reality headset, then we've got a list of places you'll want to check out this season. These aren't all inclusive, and we do expect more PSVR Black Friday deals to show up as we get deeper into November, but these are a great place to get started.

