Sony confirms PSVR 2 release date – and it costs more than a PS5

Following months of speculation, Sony has finally confirmed when PlayStation VR 2 will be released, alongside how much the next-gen virtual reality headset will cost at launch.

Set to roll out globally on February 22nd, 2022, a PSVR 2 unit will be available to purchase for a standard price of $549.99 / £529.99. The launch bundle will include a PSVR 2 headset, PSVR 2 Sense controllers as well as stereo headphones. The full specifications can be found via the PS blog post .

Additionally, a PSVR 2 bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available at $599.99 / £569.99. This will feature the same content as the launch bundle but will also include a digital code for the Horizon Forbidden West spinoff title. A PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station can also be picked up for $49.99 / £39.99.

It's a bit of a jump in price when compared to the original PSVR price point of $399 / £349, confirming the new device to be very much a high-end gaming product. On top of this, it's worth noting that a PlayStation 5 is required for PSVR 2 with the console now costing $499.99 / £479.99. This means that the cost of entry is around a grand, depending on the territory.

"PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology includes key features that enable unique gameplay experiences, such as headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, and the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the PS VR2 Sense controllers. Together with compatible games they will captivate players’ senses and offer an incredibly deep feeling of immersion, said SIE vice president of hardware and peripherals Isabelle Tomatis.

"Additionally, with enhanced headset-based controller tracking and high fidelity visuals in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), PSVR 2 adds a true next-gen gaming experience for players to enjoy.

"We’ve created the PSVR 2 headset with comfort in mind, in a slightly slimmer and lighter design compared to our previous headset. We’ve also included an integrated vent for extra air flow, and a lens adjustment dial for a more customized feel. We hope players will enjoy this new design."

Finally, Sony announced (opens in new tab) 11 new games that will be coming to PSVR 2 sometime in the future. This includes:

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (Supermassive Games)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (Smilegate)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue (TinyBuild Games)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (Coatsink)

Pistol Whip VR (Cloudhead Games)

Zenith (Ramen VR)

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Tentacular (Firepunchd Games UG)

PSVR 2 will be able to pre-order in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg exclusively through the PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) store from November 15th, 2022.

Anyone interested can register their interest via the site from today. Those that reside outside of these countries will be able to find the device through certain retailers yet to be disclosed.

Still looking for a PlayStation 5? Check out T3's PS5 restock tracker to find out what retailers have stock today, so you can start playing in time for God of War Ragnarok.