Luxury tech for less, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here (opens in new tab), bringing you the best gadgets you can buy – without splurging too much cash.

You want to be sure any tech you purchase is going to offer top-tier specs for a competitive price. So if you’re hankering for luxe gear that doesn’t require untold riches, we’ve got you covered. This issue we run down all the glorious gadgets you can pick up for affordable prices, from slick smartphones to top-quality TVs.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Study, scrawl and sketch with the Kindle Scribe, discover cutting-edge fitness kit, leave your gas-guzzler in the garage with our collection of cutting-edge e-scooters, find out which espresso machine serves barista-level coffee for fewer bucks and much more.

  • Luxury tech for less – get your hands on top-quality tech that won’t break the bank
  • Kindle Scribe rated – the e-reader you can also scribble on – week after week
  • Fantastic fitness tech – here’s all the workout kit you need to get fit
  • LG S95QR rated – LG’s Dolby Atmos soundbar is like being in the cinema – minus the sticky floors
  • Espresso machines tested – we sniff out three of the finest coffee machines you can buy
  • E-scooters evolved – slash journey times with these innovative, next-gen e-vehicles
  • Philips OLED+907 reviewed – a built-in soundbar and backlighting make this TV worthy of the limelight
  • Acer Swift Edge tested – this laptop won’t weigh you down, despite its whirlwind performance

