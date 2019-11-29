Lovehoney’s best-selling Magic Bullet Silver Bullet is now half-price

Lovehoney is offering a tantalising (up to) 50% off sex toys and lingerie on its site, all over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. There are a huge number of vibrators, dildos and sexy nightwear to choose from; there’s something for every taste.

The Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Silver Bullet Vibrator is the best-selling vibrator that Lovehoney sells and it’s currently half-price. Full details below:

Lovehoney Magic Bullet Silver Vibrator | was £12.99 | now £6.50 | Available at Lovehoney Discrete, yet fully packed with delectable functions in its sleek silver form, the Magic Bullet 10 Silver Bullet slips easily into your handbag or pocketbook so is ideal for travel. It features three speeds and seven different patterns of vibration and its tapered tip allows for precision-point stimulation.

