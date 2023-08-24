Looking for a new mattress? Simba are offering up to 55% off in their huge bank holiday sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the August bank holiday is fast approaching, Simba have made the thought even more sweet by announcing huge savings across most of their range. Whether you're looking for a new mattress, new duvet or some new pillows, Simba is definitely the place to be looking. It really is no surprise that they have the top spot in our 2023 guide to the best mattresses.

From today, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 55% off across Simba’s expertly engineered, sustainable sleep collection, consisting of the award-winning Hybrid mattress collection, mattress toppers, bed bases and bed accessories such as bed linen, pillows, duvets, the Simba Orbit weighted blanket and more.

Simba proudly manufacture their mattresses in the UK, in zero waste factories, ensuring nothing is sent to landfill. While all Simba accessories are made in eco factories and manufactured with energy from certified renewable sources, so you can rest easy that you are having the most sustainably engineered slumber.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals from Simba's bank holiday sale, and for more money-saving offers all year round, make sure to check out the latest Simba mattress deals.

Mattresses

Simba Hybrid Luxe: 40% off at Simba

The Hybrid Luxe features ten layers of refined and data-driven design and incorporates state of the art technology. It has 3 tiers of up to 6,000 titanium Aerocoil® springs, as well as a bamboo wool surface that is naturally antibacterial, breathable, moisture-absorbing, fast-drying, thermal regulating, anti-static, and wrinkle resistant. Read our full review of the Simba Hybrid Luxe for more information! Super King: was £2749 , now £1649.40 King: was £2399 , now £1439.40 Double: was £2299 , now £1379.40 Single: was £1579 , now £947.40 (By the way, there's also a free mattress protector included!)

Simba Hybrid Pro: 40% off at Simba

The Simba Hybrid Pro has up to 4,000 Aerocoil® springs nestled in the uppermost layers for superior comfort, and a sumptuous British wool layer ensures better temperature regulation. Read our full review of the Simba Hybrid Pro to find out more. Super King: was £1829 , now £1097.40 King: was £1749 , now £1049.40 Double: was £1599 , now £959.40 Single: was £1159 , now £695.40 (There's a free mattress protector included with the Hybrid Pro as well!)

Simba Hybrid: 40% off at Simba

Simba’s award-winning original mattress - a hybrid like no other. Experience gravity-defying comfort (5 layers to be precise) and sleep cooler with Simba’s unique, patented titanium Aerocoil® spring-comfort layer. Super King: was £1399 , now £839.40 King: was £1249 , now £749.40 Double: was £1079 , now £647.40 Single: was £799 , now £479.40

Simbatex Foam Mattress: 40% off at Simba

Simba’s new, luxuriously deep, foam mattress features four ingenious layers of cooling, supportive sleep tech. The innovative open cell structure of our foam ensures 30x more airflow and superior elasticity compared to the thick, sticky density of traditional memory foam, and it’s graphite infused for extra heat control. Read our full review of the Simbatex Foam Mattress for more information! Super King: was £999 , now £599.40 King: was £899 , now £539.40 Double: was £799 , now £479.40 Single: was £679 , now £407.40

Mattress Toppers

Simba Hybrid Topper: was £249 , now £111 at Simba (save £138)

Transform any mattress in an instant with the comfort-boosting Hybrid Topper. It has up to 2,500 ingenious Aerocoil® springs and a layer of Simbatex® foam, keeping you cool and cushioned right through the night. Includes removable/washable cover. Have a read of our Simba Hybrid Topper review! Super King: was £499 , now £324.35 King: was £399 , now £259.35 Double: was £349 , now £226.85 Single: was £249 , now £161.85

Pillows

Simba Hybrid Pillow: was £109 , now £81.75 at Simba (save £28) or 35% off when purchased with any mattress

Simba's superbly comfortable Hybrid Pillow has an adjustable, supportive inner core of tiny foam Nanocubes® and an outer sleeve of soft, cushioning Simba Renew Bio™. It also has an added pure cotton cover with cooling Stratos® technology for optimal heat control. Read our full review of the Simba Hybrid Pillow!

Duvets

Simba Hybrid Duvet: 25% off at Simba (or 35% off when purchased with a mattress)

The Simba Hybrid Duvet is a luxurious 10.5 Tog duvet suitable for year-round use. The Simba Renew Bio™ fill ensures down-like softness and warmth, as well as superb breathability for a non-clammy feel. The fresh, cotton outer features Stratos® temperature control tech to help dissipate excess heat. We have a full review of the Sima Hybrid Duvet as well! Super King: was £259 , now £194.25 King: was £249 , now £186.75 Double: was £199 , now £149.25 Single: was £139 , now £104.25

Simba Summer Hybrid Duvet: 25% off at Simba

The Simba Summer Hybrid Duvet is a wonderfully light, 4.5 Tog duvet with the perfect level of down-like comfort to soothe you to sleep in warmer months (or if you get too hot at night). It features Simba Renew Bio™ fill and Stratos® ‘cool-touch’ technology to ensure optimum breathability and heat control. Includes 100% cotton outer. Super King: was £229 , now £171.75 King: was £219 , now £164.25 Double: was £179 , now £134.25 Single: was £129 , now £96.75

Check out some of Simba's other deals that you won't want to miss:

Up to 65% off Performance Bed Linen (200TC)

Up to 55% off Performance Fitted Sheet (200TC)

Up to 40% off the Orion bed base

Up to 40% off the Atlas and Platform bed bases *when purchased with a mattress*

Up to 44% off select Simba Bundles

25% off the Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet or 35% off when purchased with a mattress

25% off the Hybrid Firm Pillow where two mattresses are purchased together OR 35% off when purchased with any mattress

25% off the Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket OR 35% off when purchased with any mattress

Simba’s August Bank Holiday sale is available between 9:00 BST Tuesday 22nd August 2023 until 23:59 BST on Monday 28th August 2023.