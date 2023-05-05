Limited edition Duckworth Prestex watches mark Kings Charles’ coronation

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a watch (opens in new tab) to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III? You might have left it a bit late, as such timepieces from Bremont and William Wood have already sold out.

All hope is not lost though, as we’ve found a limited edition coronation special from Duckworth Prestex. Simply called the Coronation 2023, the stainless steel watch is available with two dial colour choices of midnight blue and salmon pink.

Both watches are priced at £695 and are limited to 365 examples of each colourway. They feature a 39mm case with a crown at the three o’clock position, while the dial is decorated with art deco numerals, and a small seconds sundial at the half-past-hour position with a ‘2023’ inscription.

That inscription, and ‘Coronation 2023’ written on the case back, are the only ways to tell this timepiece was made to commemorate King Charles III. So if you’re looking for a subtle way to mark the event, this watch might well be it.

The watches feature a sapphire crystal exhibition case back, showing the Japanese automatic Miyota 82S5 movement inside, which has 21 jewels and 48 hours of power reserve. There’s a double-domed sapphire crystal on the front, with anti-reflective coating on its underside, and water resistance is 200 metres or 660 feet.

Each of the 365 watches are individually numbered, and buyers are invited to select a specific number if they so wish. Duckworth Prestex is currently offering the first 150 examples of each colour, with pre-orders available now and a release date expected in September.