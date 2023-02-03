LG OLED TVs are getting a huge software and streaming upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LG TVs often top T3's best OLED TVs list, but good as they are there's always room to improve, right? Well, that's exactly what LG has just gone and done with the announcement of a huge free software and streaming upgrade for some LG TV owners.

If you possess a 4K resolution LG telly, or an OLED model such as the award-winning LG C2 OLED that runs LG's webOS Hub 2.0 software, then you'll be getting a whole lot of new Apple-based upgrades.

That's because this free upgrade will bring the Apple TV app, Apple Music, plus AirPlay and HomeKit connectivity, to your LG TV at no extra cost. Ideal for those who've been pondering an Apple TV+ subscription but haven't purchased an Apple TV 4K. And I say 'some LG TV owners' because such features have been readily available in some regions for some time.

The clear winners from this upgrade will therefore be Apple users in certain regions where these features haven't previously been available. So if you're toting one of the best iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, then you can use that to stream movies, games and pictures direct to TV. Same goes for iPad and Mac too, of course.

As for HomeKit, this will mean your LG TV will be available in the Apple Home app, including via Siri voice control, so you can make specific requests, such as switching it on or off, or pair it with other Routines and products such as smart lighting.

LG says the webOS Hub upgrade is now "available in over 100 countries", so almost wherever you are in the world, you should now have access to this Apple-focused upgrade right away. Just check out your TV's software update prompt and get installing.