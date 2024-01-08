LG launches AI washer dryer with fabric sensors and super quick drying time

CES 2024 is taking place this week, and T3 is excited to see what the top tech and smart home brands have in store. Speaking of which, LG has been announcing new products for weeks, including the new Smart WashCombo All-in-One Washer/Dryer which uses AI technology and built-in sensors for a super quick drying time.

LG offers solutions for the entire home, from the best LG TVs to the best fridges . The company has been announcing many exciting new products ahead of CES 2024, including a new series of laptops and a smart AI-powered robot that roams around your house and controls your appliances.

Set to debut at the event this week, LG is taking the best washer dryer and making it smarter with the LG Smart WashCombo All-in-One Washer/Dryer with Inverter HeatPump Technology and Direct Drive Motor (wow, that’s a mouthful). Putting the tricky name aside, LG’s new Smart WashCombo All-in-One Washer/Dryer promises to make cleaning your clothes smarter, quicker and more energy-efficient.

What sets the LG Smart WashCombo All-in-One Washer/Dryer apart from other washing machines and dryers is its speed. This handy appliance does the entire wash and dry cycle for you, without you having to remove and transfer clothes to another machine. Not only that, but it runs a complete wash and dry in under two hours, so you always have fresh and clean washing in a compact time frame.

As LG continues to explore the power of AI, this new addition to its laundry collection has built-in sensors that use AI technology to customise each and every wash. The sensors work to detect fabric texture, load size and soil level, before automatically adjusting the washer/dryer for the right cycle and temperature.

Another clever feature that protects the fabric and quality of your clothes is the ezDispense Automatic Dispenser. The LG Smart WashCombo All-in-One Washer/Dryer automatically dispenses the right amount of laundry detergent and fabric softener so your clothes stay in the best condition during washes and you don’t have to constantly refill the machine.

With LG’s SmartThinQ technology, the LG Smart WashCombo All-in-One Washer/Dryer can become a part of your smart home, as you can control it remotely and via voice commands from Alexa or Google Assistant. With LG SmartThinQ, it informs you when you need to refill the machine’s detergent and allows you to check the status of your wash and manage the appliance more seamlessly.

Aside from its new AI smart technology, you can control and customise the LG Smart WashCombo All-in-One Washer/Dryer manually, too. The washer/dryer has advanced washing and allergen-friendly cycles to choose from via the LCD Digital Dial Control, and its five jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a quick and thorough cleaning.

Perfect for all households, the LG Smart WashCombo All-in-One Washer/Dryer has a large 5.0 cu ft capacity that accommodates larger loads, ideal for big families. It also has a sleek and space-saving design and uses up to 60% less energy compared to vented models.