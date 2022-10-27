Level up your home cinema, with the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you everything from affordable sets and soundbars to deluxe quantum dot OLED TVs and Dolby Atmos surround systems.
If you need a hand whittling down your gadget wishlist, we can help. We’ve packed this issue full of bargain-priced tech. Our breakdown of next-gen TVs and soundbars will help you ascend to home cinema heaven without spending too much. Transform your living room into Hollywood no matter your budget, with one of these brilliant television and surround system combos.
But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Get blown away by the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s notchless always-on display in our full review, discover great gadget upgrades for entertaining, dining and unwinding at home and find your perfect smart speaker setup, no matter how much moolah you have.
Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Level up your home cinema – top-of-the-range TVs, superb surround systems and astounding soundbars
- iPhone 14 Pro Max reviewed – a huge hi-res camera sensor, slick always-on display and that Dynamic Island make this a surefire hit
- Great upgrades for your gaffe – essential gadgets to help with holiday hosting duties
- Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED rated – this bold, folding tablet may make owning a laptop and monitor obsolete
- Smart speakers for every budget – the slickest speakers you can buy, no matter your funds
- Panasonic LZ2000 tested – a stunning 4K TV with game-changing 3D sound
- 10 tips to get your tech for less! – become an adept bargain hunter on Black Friday
- Pixel Watch early verdict – discover what makes Google’s new smartwatch tick
- Sonos Sub Mini rated – this mighty, affordable micro sub makes a few sonic missteps