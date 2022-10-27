Level up your home cinema, with the latest issue of T3!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you everything from affordable sets and soundbars to deluxe quantum dot OLED TVs and Dolby Atmos surround systems.

If you need a hand whittling down your gadget wishlist, we can help. We’ve packed this issue full of bargain-priced tech. Our breakdown of next-gen TVs and soundbars will help you ascend to home cinema heaven without spending too much. Transform your living room into Hollywood no matter your budget, with one of these brilliant television and surround system combos.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Get blown away by the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s notchless always-on display in our full review, discover great gadget upgrades for entertaining, dining and unwinding at home and find your perfect smart speaker setup, no matter how much moolah you have.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find: