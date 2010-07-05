Lenovo 3D laptop shipping now with 3D movie conversion

3D technology on the move

The first 3D laptop from Lenovo has started shipping in the US just a few weeks after the Chinese company announced the IdeaPad Y560d.

With prices starting at $1499 (£988), the Lenovo IdeaPad Y560d packs a full HD compatible 15.6-inch LCD display that through the included TriDef 3D technology offers extra dimensional output in glistening quality.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Related Links:

- Lenovo IdeaPad U1 review

- Lenovo ThinkPad Edge review

- T3 Gadget Awards 2010 | Vote for the Lenovo IdeaPad U1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Through the TriDef 3D technology, a combination of polarised glasses, a special screen coating and 3D generating software combine to offer 3D renditions of entertainment content. The TriDef system also includes a Photo Transformer which can convert standard format digital photographs into 3D snaps.

Whilst Lenovo has said that the Y560d laptop will not be compatible with 3D Blu-ray content, it will, however, be able to transform any movies into a “life-like 3D experience.”

Joining the 3D capabilities in the Lenovo IdeaPad Y560d is 4GB RAM, a Core i7-720QM processor, 500GB harddrive and a copy of Windows 7 Home Premium to keep things running smoothly.

Possible UK release dates and prices for the 3D touting Lenovo IdeaPad Y560d are currently unknown. Stay tuned to T3.com for all the latest news and updates. Alternatively, follow our Twitter and Facebook feeds for up-to-date information.