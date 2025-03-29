My favourite iPad is at its lowest-ever price in Amazon's sale
With £70 off the iPad Mini, this is a deal you really shouldn't miss
Amazon's Spring Deal Days kicked off this week, and as we roll into the weekend of shopping, there are still a number of great discounts across a range of devices – from some of the best TVs, to some of the best phones.
We've been keeping a beady eye on all of them through our Amazon Live Blog, but in a bid to find those that are a little more hidden, I've been doing my own homework.
I found the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on offer at the beginning of the sales event, and I've basically told every parent I know about the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids deal, but today I am coming to you with a cracker deal for those after one of the best tablets on the market.
The Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) was only released in October last year, but the Amazon Spring Deal Day discount sees it drop to its lowest ever price. I checked price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel to be sure I wasn't imagining things – and it's legit.
The iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is Apple's super cute and very portable tablet, offering an 8.3-inch screen, lovely premium build quality, and plenty of power. It supports Apple Intelligence, meaning it comes with a number of clever tricks – and with £70 knocked off its usual price, it's cheaper than ever.
Apple very rarely discounts its devices, and even when it does, it's unusual to see more than 10% off the normal price, let alone nearly 15% – so this is a great deal.
The iPad Mini is my favourite iPad for a number of reasons. The small form factor makes it very easy to pop into a bag, but it also makes it lovely to use one-handed, whether that's watching content or when doing a video call.
The colour options available are lovely too, with Blue, Purple, Starlight and Midnight (although Midnight is a little more expensive than the other three models, with less discount – surprising, really, as I'd say that's the least appealing colour of the four).
What's probably the best news about this deal, however, is that Apple didn't update the iPad Mini for three years between this model and the previous version. That means there's a fairly decent chance if you lap up this discount now, you'll have the latest iPad Mini for a number of years to come.
