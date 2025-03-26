From one parent to another, this Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids deal really shouldn't be missed

Amazon's Spring Deal Days are in full swing – and there are some excellent deals across some of the best smartphones and best tablets around.

Here at T3, we've been following all the great ones and popped them into our Amazon Live Blog to make things easy. But here I am bringing to your attention one that, as a parent, really caught my eye.

I've been reviewing consumer technology for well over a decade, so I've seen my fair share of devices, but while new gadgets come in and out of my home on a regular basis, there is one that my 7-year-old daughter would pick over them all – Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: was £149.99 now £69.99 at Amazon The Fire HD 8 Kids' no-frills design is perfect for the smaller humans in your home. The robust case that comes included, alongside the 2-year worry-free guarantee which means free replacements if it gets broken. At full price, it's great value, but with over 50% off, it's an absolute bargain.

Sitting in the middle of Amazon's Fire Tablet range designed for children, the Fire HD 8 Kids is a superb tablet for little ones aged between 3-7. It's not the fastest or the sleekest performer around, but it doesn't need to be. My daughter has never complained about lag and absolutely loves everything she can do with it.

From reading to playing random games she has found on the Amazon App Store (but it's safe, as you can parentally control it), she brings it on every car and plane journey we go on – and it's never failed us at keeping her occupied. And that included being stranded at Carcassonne airport for 10 hours with only three vending machines to entertain adults.

The Amazon Parent Dashboard ensures your kids (and mine) can only access age-appropriate content and you can monitor screen time and approve apps through it too. What's especially great about this tablet however, apart from its solid battery life, is that it's easy for adults to switch between child and adult profiles. The robust case can also be removed for when your kids grow out of needing bumper protection.

It's worth mentioning that the Fire HD 8 Pro Kids is also discounted, which is a great option for the slightly older kids (aged 6-12), while the Fire 7 Kids is too – and that's good for the very little ones.

My 5-year old has the 7-inch model and it's more than enough for him. Amazon also offers two 10-inch models – Fire 10 Kids and Fire 10 Kids Pro – if you think your kids need a bigger screen, or maybe you want a bigger screen to use when they are in bed.

Whatever model you choose, as a parent, I can't recommend the Fire HD Kids models enough, and with such a good discount on all of them at the moment, they are worth every penny.