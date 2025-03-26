Get Microsoft's 5-star Surface Pro for a 5-star price in ace Amazon deal
Microsoft's best Surface for only £899? Yes please and thank you!
We are now well and truly into the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, and over on our live blog you can catch up with all the latest and greatest deals hitting the online store.
But this particular deal is so good, I felt I had to spin it out – as it concerns Microsoft's 2-in-1 Windows laptop, which earned a full 5-stars in its official T3 review – and is now down to a 5-star price to match.
Yes, it's the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, a powerhouse of a laptop/tablet device that can now be yours for just £899. That's 38% off – or £550 cut from the original asking price, meaning the slate has never been cheaper on Amazon.
Microsoft has done it again with the latest Surface Pro, packing it with a powerful and energy efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, together with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 13-inch OLED touchscreen is a beauty too, and this will take care of all the computing tasks you're doing while on the move.
If you're in the market for one of the best laptops available right now, get this added to your shortlist for sure.
Make your way over to our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review, and you'll see we called it "a Surface slam dunk", a 2-in-1 hybrid that brings with it a brighter screen and better battery life than its predecessor.
Full disclosure though: to get the most out of the Surface Pro 11 you are going to need a keyboard and maybe a stylus, both of which will cost you extra. Factor that into your decision on whether or not to treat yourself to this laptop-wannabe – but considering you're saving £550 on the device itself, you may well have some spare cash for accessories.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 combines performance and design in a way that few other laptops do. In fact, it makes it look easy – but there aren't many 2-in-1 Windows slates that can match the Surface Pro line, which is testament to how well Microsoft has done here. You'll find on-board AI capabilities included with Copilot+ as well.
If you've been eyeing up this particular portable computer for your next purchase, then we'd encourage you to invest before Amazon changes its offer. If you need some more tech buying inspiration, be sure to check out our Amazon Spring Deal Days live blog, as well as our guide to the best MacBooks, should you prefer an Apple laptop.
