Leaked footage of Google Pixel Fold dummy shows off the next-gen foldable

If you've paid any attention to the Android phone market in recent years, you'll know all about the Google Pixel 7 range. Showing off the latest and greatest from Google's smartphone manufacturing division, the range brought a host of AI-powered features to the handset, making it even more user-friendly.

One arena which Google hasn't broken into yet is the world of foldable phones. That looks set to change though, as leaks start to come forward about the Google Pixel Fold.

We've already seen a handful of renders of the device, showing off a sleek design that echoes the Pixel design nicely. Now, new footage suggests that these renders are accurate – and that the Pixel Fold may be closer to launch than we thought.

YouTuber Dave2D (opens in new tab) posted a video looking at a dummy model of the device, which he says is sent out to case manufacturers. The model appears to be a 3D-printed replica of the casing for the device, with cut-outs to denote the cameras, speakers and bezels.

So, what does the dummy tell us? Well, firstly, the Pixel Fold is slim. With an unfolded thickness of just 5.7mm and just 8.6mm at the camera bump, this is a slender device that won't feel cumbersome in the hand. In fact, it should even be fairly nimble when folded.

We're also guaranteed a three-sensor camera setup – likely the same one found in the Google Pixel 7 Pro. That's hardly a surprise, given that the Pixel Fold looks set to be the most expensive Pixel phone by a good margin. Rumours suggest it could be priced around $1,600, so a full complement of bells and whistles should be on the menu.

One more thing to take from this is just how close the Fold may be to launching. If models like this are being sent to third-party manufacturers, we can infer that the product is almost ready to be brought to market. Expect more details for this to come out in the coming months.